World

Thermochromic stamp for the USA’s total solar eclipse

The US Postal Service has pre-empted the total solar eclipse which will be visible across the country on August 21 by issuing a stamp which mimics its effect.

Printed using thermochromic ink, its image transforms from that of an eclipse (with the Sun’s corona behind a shadow moon) to that of a full moon when you you rub it.

The total eclipse will be visible by Americans from coast to coast for the first time in 99 years, passing through 14 states between Oregon and South Carolina. The reverse of a pane of the stamp has a map showing the path of totality.

