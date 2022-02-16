On February 18, Royal Mail will release a miniature sheet of six stamps celebrating The Stamp Designs of David Gentleman.

The stamp-on-stamp issue is timed to coincide with the London 2022 international exhibition, and a limited edition of 10,000 numbered sheets bearing the logo of the exhibition will be produced for sale at the event only, at the same price.

Gentleman, who will be 92 years old in March, is the most famous designer of British stamps in the modern era, credited with more than 100 designs between 1962 and 2000.

In an era when most stamps were hand-illustrated by artists rather than based on photography or created digitally, he became known for his detailed watercolour paintings and evocative woodcuts.

He also exercised enormous influence over the development of commemorative stamps, through the ‘Gentleman album’ of experimental designs commissioned by Tony Benn as Postmaster General from 1964-66.

This demonstrated how pictorial designs could benefit from downsizing the image of the monarch from the detailed Wilding portrait to a small cameo head, and set the tone for a more popularist array of special issues in the future.

The illustrated designs cover the years 1962-76, and include some of Gentleman’s most memorable work. The 1st class stamps have a smaller format than the others, to match the format of the illustrated issues.

2nd class NATIONAL PRODUCTIVITY YEAR, 1962

The 3d value in a set of three, showing the logo of NPY, a government initiative, and an allusion to rising industrial efficiency throughout the country.

2nd class BRITISH SHIPS, 1969

One of three se-tenant 9d values in a set of six, illustrating an Elizabethan galleon.

1st class BRITISH TREES, 1973

A 9p value illustrating an oak tree, the first in a short series of two singleton stamps.

1st class SOCIAL REFORMERS, 1976

The 8½p value in a set of four, recalling Thomas Hepburn’s efforts to improve working conditions for coal miners in the early 19th century.

£1.70 900th ANNIVERSARY OF THE BATTLE OF HASTINGS, 1966

The 6d value in a set of eight, based on the Bayeux Tapestry, illustrating a Norman ship.

£1.70 25th ANNIVERSARY OF THE BATTLE OF BRITAIN, 1965

One of six se-tenant 4d values in a set of eight, illustrating a quartet of Supermarine Spitfires in flight.

OTHER PRODUCTS

A press sheet of uncut miniature sheets is available, as well as a presentation pack, stamp cards and first day covers.

There are two pictorial handstamps for first day covers, from Tallents House in Edinburgh and from London NW1, where Gentleman lives and works.

PRICES

Miniature sheet £6.42

Press sheet £89.88

Presentation pack £7.35

Stamp cards £3.15

First day cover £8.35

VERDICT

COMMEMORATIVE WORTH 3/5

This is a rare but welcome recognition of a legend of British stamp design

QUALITY OF DESIGN 2/5

Taking the minimalist approach to a stamp-on-stamp set allows the original artwork to shine out

WOW FACTOR 2/5

This issue is one for philatelists rather than for the general public, most of whom will not notice it