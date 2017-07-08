GB

Shattered illusions and shattered lives

The fourth issue in Royal Mail’s five-year series commemorating the First World War, issued on July 31, focuses on 1917, with another poignant selection of images.

As in previous issues, the conflict is remembered though a stamp on each of six themes: poppies, poetry, portraits, art, memorials and artefacts. The set was designed by Hat-Trick Design, and printed in litho by International Security Printers.

Read the full article in Stamp Magazine August 2017

