Shattered illusions and shattered lives
The fourth issue in Royal Mail’s five-year series commemorating the First World War, issued on July 31, focuses on 1917, with another poignant selection of images.
As in previous issues, the conflict is remembered though a stamp on each of six themes: poppies, poetry, portraits, art, memorials and artefacts. The set was designed by Hat-Trick Design, and printed in litho by International Security Printers.
