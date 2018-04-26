Royal Mail has produced a miniature sheet of four stamps to celebrate the Royal Wedding of Prince Henry of Wales and Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Announced only four days in advance, it will be issued on the day of the wedding, although this is a Saturday.

Comprising two 1st class and two £1.55 values, it is almost identical in format to the miniature sheet released in 2011 for the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, with a plain border carrying an inscription in English and Welsh.

The stamp images are based on the official engagement photographs taken by New York-based photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

1st class

Full-colour formal portrait of the couple at Frogmore House, Windsor, taken in December 2017.

£1.55

Black-and-white informal photograph of the couple in the grounds of the house, taken in December 2017.

VERDICT

COMMEMORATIVE WORTH 4/5

Commemorating big royal events has long been fundamental to the stamp programme

QUALITY OF DESIGN 2/5

The layout of the sheet is suitable for the occasion, if not very original

WOW FACTOR 3/5

The portraits will have popular appeal, and may see more postal use than most special issues