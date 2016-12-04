Royal Mail has announced the price rises which will take effect on March 31.

1st class letters rise 2p to 62p, while 2nd class go up to 53p from 50p.

1st class Large Letters are hiked by 3p to 93p, and 2nd class Large Letters are raised to 73p, from 69p.

European letters see a large rise from 88p to 97p at the 20g weight step. The other two weight steps are now 60g (£1.47) and 100g (£2.35).

International airmail is £1.28 for 20g, £2.15 for 60g and £3.48 for 100g. Surface mail has been rebranded 'International Economy' and costs 81p, £1.43 or £2.02 respectively.

For a complete guide, download Royal Mail's price rises brochure here.