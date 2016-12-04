Royal Mail has announced a five-year, 30-stamp programme to mark the 100th anniversary of World War I.

Six stamps a year between 2014 and 2018 will cover themes such as how artists saw the war, the role of civilians, women and the Commonwealth as well as the more obvious armed forces commemorations.

The stamps will include newly-commissioned artworks of poppies from leading designers such as botanical artist Fiona Strickland.

The six stamps issued on July 28, 2014 includes that Strickland stamp, a stonecut quote from Lawrence Binyon’s For The Fallen that was also specially commissioned, the painting A Star Shell by CRW Nevinson, and a portrait of Private William Tickle who was only 15 when he enlisted.

The other two stamps are ‘The Response’, a bronze memorial by Sir William Goscombe John which depicts the men joining the Northumberland Fusiliers in 1914, and the Princess Mary Gift Box. Princess Mary, the 17-year-old daughter of King George V and Queen Mary started the fund to provide everyone serving overseas a 'gift from the nation' on Christmas Day. The result was an embossed brass box, which contained a Christmas card and a picture of the Princess along with either smoking paraphernalia or a packet of sweets and a fully-stocked writing case with pencil, paper and envelopes.