Britain

Literature is the stand-out theme in Royal Mail’s 2016 programme of special stamp issues, announced in November.

There will be sets celebrating William Shakespeare, on his 400th death anniversary, Beatrix Potter, on her 150th birth anniversary, and Agatha Christie, on no very obvious anniversary.

Historical landmarks to be commemorated are Royal Mail’s own 500th anniversary (based on the establishment of its antecedant, The King’s Posts, in 1516), the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of London, and the Queen’s 90th birthday.

Part three of the ongoing First World War series will focus on 1916, and another issue will recall the heroic failure of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition of 1914–17, colloquially known as the Endurance Expedition.

It has already been made clear that Sir Nicholas Winton will be among the British Humanitarians honoured in March, while the Landscape Gardens set in August is clearly timed to coincide with the 300th birth anniversary of Capability Brown. No details have been announced of the Music Giants or Animail issues, or of the untitled October set.

Three scheduled commemorative sheets will mark significant anniversaries of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, the Australian & New Zealand Army Corps and the Battle of Hastings.

SPECIAL STAMP ISSUES

Jan 7 - Shackleton & The Endurance Expedition

Feb 17 - Royal Mail’s 500th Anniversary

Mar 15 - British Humanitarians

Apr 5 - William Shakespeare

Apr 21 - The Queen’s 90th Birthday

May 17 - Animail

Jun 21 - First World War: 1916

Jul 7 - Music Giants

Jul 28 - Beatrix Potter

Aug 16 - Landscape Gardens

Sep 2 - Great Fire of London

Sep 15 - Agatha Christie

Oct 20 - (to be announced)

Nov 8 - Christmas

COMMEMORATIVE SHEETS

Jan 28 - Duke of Edinburgh Awards

Apr 25 - ANZAC

Oct 14 - Battle of Hastings

POST & GO SETS

Feb 17 - Royal Mail Heritage Transport

Sep 14 - Ladybirds

Nov 14 - Christmas