Historic events to dominate 2015 stamp issues
Royal Mail’s 2015 special stamp programme will mark a series of major philatelic, historical and literary anniversaries.
The 175th anniversary of the Penny Black will be marked with a miniature sheet on May 6.
The 800th anniversary of Magna Carta, the bicentenary of the Battle of Waterloo and the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain will also be commemorated, alongside the second issue in the five-year First World War series.
The year will kick off with a set of stamps devoted to Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, on the 150th anniversary of its publication, and a set of stamps in September will celebrate England hosting the eighth Rugby World Cup.
Thematic sets will feature prominent British inventions, great British comedians (on April 1), bridges and bees.
New Smilers stamps, one unannounced subject and a religious-themed Christmas set complete a schedule of 14 issues.
2015 STAMP PROGRAMME
Jan 6 Alice in Wonderland
Jan 20 Smilers
Feb 19 Inventive Britain
Mar 5 Bridges
Apr 1 Comedy Greats
May 6 Penny Black
May 14 First World War: 1915
Jun 2 Magna Carta
Jun 18 Battle of Waterloo
Jul 16 Battle of Britain
Aug 18 Bees
Sep 18 Rugby World Cup
Oct 10 TBC
Nov 3 Christmas
