Royal Mail’s 2015 special stamp programme will mark a series of major philatelic, historical and literary anniversaries.

The 175th anniversary of the Penny Black will be marked with a miniature sheet on May 6.

The 800th anniversary of Magna Carta, the bicentenary of the Battle of Waterloo and the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain will also be commemorated, alongside the second issue in the five-year First World War series.

The year will kick off with a set of stamps devoted to Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, on the 150th anniversary of its publication, and a set of stamps in September will celebrate England hosting the eighth Rugby World Cup.

Thematic sets will feature prominent British inventions, great British comedians (on April 1), bridges and bees.

New Smilers stamps, one unannounced subject and a religious-themed Christmas set complete a schedule of 14 issues.

2015 STAMP PROGRAMME

Jan 6 Alice in Wonderland

Jan 20 Smilers

Feb 19 Inventive Britain

Mar 5 Bridges

Apr 1 Comedy Greats

May 6 Penny Black

May 14 First World War: 1915

Jun 2 Magna Carta

Jun 18 Battle of Waterloo

Jul 16 Battle of Britain

Aug 18 Bees

Sep 18 Rugby World Cup

Oct 10 TBC

Nov 3 Christmas