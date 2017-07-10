GB

Princess Royal gets sneak preview of Postal Museum

The Princess Royal carried out a ceremonial opening of The Postal Museum on June 13, six weeks ahead of its opening to the public.

She was given a tour of the exhibition galleries and the Mail Rail attraction, escorted by the museum’s Director, Dr Adrian Steel, and unveiled a plaque to be mounted on the building.

Members of staff and volunteers were in attendance, along with senior executives of Royal Mail, Post Office Counters, the National Lottery and the local authority. The museum will open for visitors on Friday, July 28, at Phoenix Place in Clerkenwell, London, close to the home of the postal archives in recent years.

Full ticketing information has not yet been released, but adult tickets will be priced at £16, including an optional £1.50 donation. Visit www.postalmuseum.org

