GB

Popular playthings from the pre-digital period

GB Collector - New Issue

The Classic Toys issue, to be released on August 22, is sure to evoke strong feelings of nostalgia across several generations, as it celebrates some of the best-loved British-made children’s playthings from the past 100 years.

Children have always played with toys, but they were improvised (such as kites) or customised (such as dolls’ houses) until their production started to become industrialised at the end of the 19th century.

This issue celebrates the heyday of the British toy industry by focusing on some of its greatest successes, culminating in a frenzy of new concepts which characterized the 1960s, before electronic gadgetry began to transform the market.

Designed by Interabang, and printed in litho by International Security Printers, the set comes in se-tenant strips of five.

