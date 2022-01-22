Royal Mail celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a set of eight stamps on February 4, all based on photographs of official functions over the past seven decades.

This is the first time a Platinum Jubilee has been celebrated in the UK, as Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-serving monarch in British history; she is also the fourth longest-serving in verifiable world history, and the longest-serving head of state in the world today.

The Queen came to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952.

For 70 years she has been the ultimate symbol of the United Kingdom, representing her country at home and abroad through times of joy and sadness. She is also Queen of 15 other nations, and Head of the Commonwealth.

Her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees were all celebrated with stamp issues. The Platinum Jubilee is another moment to reflect on her dedication to duty and service, which is admired around the world.

Celebrations are planned throughout 2022, the most elaborate of them on an extended Bank Holiday weekend from June 2-5.

Designed by Kate Stephens, the stamps were printed in litho by International Security Printers, and are available in se-tenant strips of four.

One of the 1st class stamps bears a close resemblance to a design in the 2005 Trooping the Colour set, and one of the £1.70 stamps to a design in the 2012 Diamond Jubilee set.

1st class 2020

The Queen visiting the headquarters of MI5, the UK’s domestic security agency, in London in February 2020.

1st class 1957

The Queen with the Duke of Edinburgh in Washington DC, during a tour of the United States in October 1957.

1st class 1980

The Queen welcomed by crowds during a walkabout in Worcester in April 1980.

1st class 1978

The Queen in military uniform during the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London in June 1978.

£1.70 2005

The Queen in Edmonton, Canada, in May 2005, after a tour of the Provincial Museum of Alberta.

£1.70 1977

The Queen meeting well-wishers in Camberwell, London, during the Silver Jubilee celebrations in June 1977.

£1.70 1966

The Queen enjoying a walkabout in Victoria Park on St Vincent, in February 1966, during a tour of the West Indies.

£1.70 1999

The Queen riding in her carriage to the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle in June 1999.

ADDITIONAL PRODUCTS

The presentation pack offers an illustrated history of previous jubilee celebrations.

Stamp cards and first day covers are available as usual.

PRICES

Set of 8 stamps £10.20

Presentation pack £11.10

Stamp cards £3.60

First day cover £12.90

VERDICT

COMMEMORATIVE WORTH 5/5

These are the world’s first stamps marking a Platinum Jubilee, no less

QUALITY OF DESIGN 3/5

It’s a varied and colourful selection of images, but the lack of a ‘Platinum Jubilee’ inscription is surprising

WOW FACTOR 2/5

There have been myriad portrayals of the Queen on stamps, but hopefully these will get a good airing on this year’s mail