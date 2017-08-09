World

North Korea stamps depict the crushing of the United States

At a time of heightened international tension in the far east, North Korea has issued two stamps graphically foretelling the violent annihilation of the United States.

A week before its controversial and apparently successful first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on July 3, the pariah state released a 30w value illustrating warheads pointed at Washington DC and a 50w design showing a fist crushing an American missile.

Designed in the style of a graphic comic, the stamps were released on June 25 to celebrate the start of Struggle Against US Imperialism month, an annual event which commemorates of the start of the Korean War in 1950.

North Korea has a long tradition of propaganda issues campaigning against imperialism and capitalism, aimed chiefly at the USA as well as at neighbouring South Korea. These were most prominent the 1950s and 1960s, regularly calling for the withdrawal of Americian armed forces from the peninsula and for the reunification of Korea.

The tone of its stamps softened from the 1970s onwards, when issues embraced themes such as transport, animals, football and even British royalty, in an attempt to give them broader appeal to worldwide collectors.

Following the accession of Kim Jong Un as Supreme Leader in 2011, however, the country’s international diplomacy has become more aggressive once again, and its stamps are following suit.

Read more articles in Stamp Magazine September 2017

For more great content subscribe to Stamp Magazine today