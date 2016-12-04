This is a stunning image, apparently bisected diagonally with half of the pictured crop harvested and the combine harvester centred perfectly. But there’s a remarkable utility behind it too.

An orbiting satellite produced the awesome, golden image, and this ‘remote sensing technology’ helps modern farmers to learn how productive different parts of their land are, so they can respond with appropriate use of chemicals, keeping their approach as environmentally friendly as possible.

Design: Richard Cooke.

Printing: photogravure by De La Rue.

 

 

 