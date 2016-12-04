Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here
An eye-catching set used helping hands to convey the ethos of the National Health Service on its 50th anniversary.
Other designs showed hands forming a heart, taking a pulse and reassuring a child, all realised simply in sepia and white.
But the 43p is most emotive, as the hands form a cradle which suggests care and protection.
Design: Vince Frost.
Printing: offset lithography by Questa.
