Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

An eye-catching set used helping hands to convey the ethos of the National Health Service on its 50th anniversary.

Other designs showed hands forming a heart, taking a pulse and reassuring a child, all realised simply in sepia and white.

But the 43p is most emotive, as the hands form a cradle which suggests care and protection.

Design: Vince Frost.

Printing: offset lithography by Questa.