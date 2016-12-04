Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

One of a set of four marking the anniversaries of various sporting bodies, this stamp takes an original approach to the problem of suggesting power and motion, the sine qua non of sporting issues.

In glorious colour, redolent of a British summer, it depicts an anonymous female tennis player about to play a backhand shot on a cinder court. With racket at shoulder height, and the impression of tensions in her legs and body, the energy of her movement is further suggested by a swirling background.

Design: Jake Sutton.

Printing: photogravure by Harrisons.