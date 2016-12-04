Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

A set commemorating traditional seaside postcard artwork could never be anything other than light-hearted, and the top value is a real fun stamp.

Filling most of the frame is a portly middle-aged gent with a beer belly and a large backside, in the style of bathing suit which suggests he should really know better. The expression on his face makes it clear that he has been caught out obtaining chocolate when he shouldn’t, and he seems to be on a roll, with bars simply tumbling out of the machine.

At his feet, a small dog has abandoned its ball and instead is making off with part of the booty.

Design: Mike Dempsey.

Printing: offset lithography by Questa.