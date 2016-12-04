Celebrating immigration to Britain, this stamp is a veritable riot of colour, if not easily understood until you take a closer look.

Its main icon is a glorious hummingbird, typically associated with tropical regions such as the Caribbean. Within the bird’s multi-coloured breast you can make out an immigrant’s face, whilst in the background is a naval chart and compass rose. 

The tiny bird’s startled look, and its depiction against the vastness of the ocean, can be read as a metaphor for the anxiety of the immigrant, travelling a great distance from home to make a new start on British shores.

Design: Gary Powell.

Printing: lithography by Walsall.

 

 

 

 

 

 