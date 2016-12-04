Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

Celebrating immigration to Britain, this stamp is a veritable riot of colour, if not easily understood until you take a closer look.

Its main icon is a glorious hummingbird, typically associated with tropical regions such as the Caribbean. Within the bird’s multi-coloured breast you can make out an immigrant’s face, whilst in the background is a naval chart and compass rose.

The tiny bird’s startled look, and its depiction against the vastness of the ocean, can be read as a metaphor for the anxiety of the immigrant, travelling a great distance from home to make a new start on British shores.

Design: Gary Powell.

Printing: lithography by Walsall.