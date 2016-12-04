Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

The centenary of the international conference which met in 1884 to decide a universal system of longitude was marked by four classy stamps, each with the 0° meridian shown dramatically by a bold red line across the design.

On the best of the four, it is superimposed on a historical but very detailed sepia map of the south of England and north-west of France. Even the most basic of inscriptions seems superfluous, because the illustration says it all.

Design: Sedley Place Design.

Printing: offset lithography by Questa.