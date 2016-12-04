Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

A remarkably masculine stamp, and the most warlike ever issued by Great Britain, depicts Robert the Bruce, King of Scots, at the place where he changed the history of his nation, Bannockburn in 1314.

The image, which seems to have been inspired by C Pilkington Jackson’s equestrian statue at the battle site, is of a king ready for war, resolute in expression, resplendent in helmet and chainmail and with axe in hand. In the background, silhouetted infantry wielding pikes and cavalry bearing standards prepare to see off the English foe under a darkening sky.

The subtle hint of yellow in the stamp suggests the colour of the Scottish flag with lion rampant, a motif which can be seen on Bruce’s shield.

Design: Andrew Davidson.

Printing: lithography by Walsall.