Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Queen’s Awards for Export and Technology, were four very bold stamps realised in dark blue and yellow, in similar format and available in se-tenant pairs.

At the heart of this stamp is the Export award’s crowned insignia, with an ‘E’ at the centre of four arrows growing out of the cogwheels of industry. This casts a shadow over a stylised globe symbolic of international trade.

The stamp was designed using the Quantel Paintbox, a revolutionary British-made aid to graphic design – and one of the winners of the award whose history it celebrates!

Design: Simon Broom.

Printing: offset litho by Questa.