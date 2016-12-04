Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

Although it was based on a simple photographic treatment, the Cathedrals issue was a stunning set. As with all its fellows, the stamp of Gloucester Cathedral looks down the nave to give a wonderful sense of the dimensions of this impressive Gothic building.

The decision to eschew full colour in favour of monochrome was inspired. Silver hues suggest both richness and antiquity, imparting a simple elegance to a view which might otherwise have looked too cluttered, and too much like a tourist’s postcard.

Design: Howard Brown.

Printing: litho by Enschedé.