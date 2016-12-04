Although it was based on a simple photographic treatment, the Cathedrals issue was a stunning set. As with all its fellows, the stamp of Gloucester Cathedral looks down the nave to give a wonderful sense of the dimensions of this impressive Gothic building. 

The decision to eschew full colour in favour of monochrome  was inspired. Silver hues suggest both richness and antiquity, imparting a simple elegance to a view which might otherwise have looked too cluttered, and too much like      a tourist’s postcard.

Design: Howard Brown.

Printing: litho by Enschedé.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 