Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

Eye-catching in every sense of the word, this stamp celebrated the Year of the Artist by showing nothing more than an amazing close-up of the one organ which is absolutely necessary for an observational artist.

It caused great excitement in some circles when it was suggested the centre of the eye had a tiny image of the starship Enterprise (from the cult science fiction series Star Trek) orbiting the Earth. And with a little imagination you can easily see why that was suggested.

In fact, what we see are simply light reflections from the studio set-up where the photograph was taken.

Design: Tobi Corney.

Printing: gravure by De La Rue.