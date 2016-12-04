Another successful approach to suggesting frenetic activity can be seen in a set of four stamps on the theme of racket sports. None has more energy than the design showing squash, which would give even the uninitiated a good idea of what the sport is about.

Two silhouetted players are shown part-way through a rally, and stretching every sinew to win the point, with the route the ball has taken shown by a maze of sharply angled dotted lines.

Design: Andrew Restall.

Printing: photogravure by Harrisons.

 

 

 

 

 

 