The British Postal Museum & Archive has been awarded £4.5million by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The grant means 95% of funding for a new museum is in place, and building work is expected to begin later this year.

The museum is projected to open in 2016 at Calthorpe House, opposite the current BPMA premises.

Mail Rail, the former Post Office Underground Railway, will be refurbished and used as a visitor attraction.

Adrian Steel, the BPMA’s Director commented: 'With this significant grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, we have taken another major step towards building a world-class, sustainable museum that will highlight the important story of our universally recognisable postal service. From the Napoleonic wars to piracy, the invention of the first computer to the advent of instant communication, the postal service has played a vital role in both British, and global, history and shaping the world as we know it today. We thank HLF for showing its support to this important project.'