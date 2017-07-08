GB

Iconic architecture for the 21st century

The Landmark Buildings set, to be issued on July 13, is a celebration of excellence and originality in contemporary British architecture.

It features 10 adventurous and innovative structures erected in the past 20 years, for a mixture of government, business, sport, tourism and culture. Six are in England, two in Scotland, one in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

Designed by GBH, from photographs, the stamps are printed in litho by International Security Printers. All 1st class values, they are available as two se-tenant strips of five.

