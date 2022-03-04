Royal Mail’s set of eight stamps entitled Heroes of the Covid Pandemic, issued on March 23, features colourful designs by children aged between 7 and 14.

These were selected following a nationwide competition, launched last spring with the support of the Prime Minister, which attracted 606,049 entries, recognised by Guinness World Records as the most ever for a competition of its kind.

Entrants were invited to design postage stamps featuring their own heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic, which first hit the UK in the early months of 2020 and has brought death, illness and hardship to many.

‘From our family members, teachers, doctors and nurses to our vaccine scientists and fundraisers, we want to recognise and remember them,’ Boris Johnson said.

The entries were whittled down to 120 regional finalists and then 24 regional winners by a special panel of judges, including the Prime Minister. Finally, the eight winning designs were personally chosen by the Prince of Wales, before being approved by the Queen in the usual way.

Amazingly, two of the winners, Shachow Ali and Jessica Roberts, are from the same school, Flint High School in Deeside.

The stamps were printed in litho by International Security Printers (Cartor).

1st class NHS WORKERS

Jessica Roberts, aged 14, from Flint High School in Flint, says her design was to honour the key workers in the National Health Service, in the front line against the pandemic.

1st class CAPTAIN SIR TOM MOORE

Shachow Ali, aged 11, from Flint High School in Flint, says his design was inspired by the 100-year-old war veteran’s fundraising efforts for NHS charities.

1st class NHS HOSPITAL CLEANERS

Raphael Valle Martin, aged 14, from Tunbridge Wells Grammar School for Boys in Kent, says his design was to honour people who fulfilled vital supporting roles in the NHS.

1st class NHS/MY MUM

Alfie Craddock, aged 12, from The Hereford Academy in Hereford, says his design was inspired by world equality issues as well as by his mother, an NHS worker.

1st class LAB TECHNICIAN

Logan Pearson, aged 11, from Bury High School in Greater Manchester, says he wanted to celebrate the development of Covid-19 tests and vaccines.

1st class DELIVERY DRIVER

Isabella Grover, aged 7, from Creswick Primary School in Welwyn Garden City, says her design was inspired by a food delivery driver who kept on helping others despite suffering his own personal losses.

1st class THE NHS

Connie Stuart, aged 14, from Litcham School in Norfolk, says her design was inspired by the work of the NHS as a whole in saving lives during the pandemic.

1st class DOCTORS, NURSES

Ishan Bains, aged 7, of Abbey Infant School in Nuneaton, says his inspiration was seeing paramedics called many times to look after his late grandmother.

ADDITIONAL PRODUCTS

The presentation pack celebrates the 24 regional winners of the design competition, as well as the eight winning designs.

A first day cover and stamp cards are also available.

PRICES

Set of 8 stamps £6.80

Presentation pack £7.70

First day cover £8.80

Stamp cards £3.60

VERDICT

COMMEMORATIVE WORTH 5/5

The pandemic has been the biggest national (and international) crisis since the world wars, and its heroes deserve our thanks

QUALITY OF DESIGN 4/5

The artwork is of remarkably high quality from such young citizens, although the final selection could have included more variety

WOW FACTOR 5/5

Let us hope these stamps are used on our mail, because most of the public would surely notice and appreciate them