Royal Mail will issue a set of 15 stamps on January 23 featuring the popular television fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

It said the 10 gummed sheet stamps and five-stamp self-adhesive miniature sheet were produced ‘to celebrate the significant British contribution to the production of the award-winning drama series’.

Commissioned by the American television network HBO, co-created by the American producers David Benioff and Daniel Weiss, and based on novels by the American author George R R Martin, Game Of Thrones has been filmed to a large extent at Titanic Studios in Belfast, and partly on location elsewhere in Northern Ireland, in Scotland and in other European countries.

The cast is predominantly British and Irish, and British expertise is at the heart of the series’ costume design and special effects.

The story of conflict between several noble families claiming the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms has played out over seven seasons starting in 2011, and is due to conclude with the eighth season in 2018-19. Despite not being available on freeview television, it has achieved a significant British following, chiefly through being broadcast on the Sky Atlantic channel.

The sheet stamps are based on photographs of key characters, played by recognisable actors, while the miniature sheet features non-human characters and the Iron Throne itself.

Designed by GBH, the issue was printed in litho by International Security Printers, the counter sheet stamps coming in two se-tenant strips of five.

1st class SANSA STARK

Played by English actress Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark is Eddard Stark’s eldest daughter. She is betrothed to Prince Joffrey Baratheon, until Joffrey has her father executed for opposing his claim to the throne.

1st class JON SNOW

Played by English actor Kit Harington, Jon Snow is Eddard Stark’s bastard son. He joins the Night’s Watch, guarding the northern borders from the wildlings who live beyond The Wall.

1st class EDDARD STARK

Played by English actor Sean Bean, Eddard Stark is the patriarch of House Stark. He helps Robert Baratheon win the throne from House Targaryen, but is executed by Robert’s successor Joffrey.

1st class OLENNA TYRELL

Played by English actress Diana Rigg, Olenna Tyrell is the matriarch of House Tyrell. She murders Joffrey Baratheon to protect her granddaughter Margaery from him, and later supports Daenerys Targaryen’s bid to claim the throne.

1st class TYWIN LANNISTER

Played by English actor Charles Dance, Tywin Lannister is the head of House Lannister and the right-hand man of several kings. Calculating and ruthless, he ultimately fails to control his rebellious children and is murdered by his son Tyrion.

1st class TYRION LANNISTER

Played by American actor Peter Dinklage, Tyrion Lannister is the youngest son of Tywin Lannister and younger brother to Queen Cersei. Accused of murdering King Joffrey, he kills his father and escapes into exile.

1st class CERSEI LANNISTER

Played by English actress Lena Headley, Cersei Lannister is the scheming daughter of Tywin Lannister who is diplomatically married to King Robert. She later becomes Queen of the Seven Kingdoms in her own right.

1st class ARYA STARK

Played by English actress Maisie Williams, Arya Stark is the younger of Eddard Stark’s daughters. She trains as a sword-fighter and becomes an increasingly ruthless killer.

1st class JAIME LANNISTER

Played by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jaime Lannister is the twin brother of Queen Cersei, and has an incestuous relationship with her. He is the murderer of King Aerys, and the secret father of King Joffrey.

1st class DAENERYS TARGARYEN

Played by English actress Emilia Clarke, Daenerys Targaryen is the last surviving member of House Targaryen, which had occupied the throne for centuries. She returns from exile to reclaim her birthright.

MINIATURE SHEET

1st class THE NIGHT KING & WHITE WALKERS

White walkers are humanoid creatures who live beyond The Wall, and the Night King is their menacing leader.

1st class GIANTS

Giants are a non-human race who live beyond The Wall, seldom seen and widely considered mythical.

1st class DIREWOLVES

Direwolves are a large and intelligent wolf species, adopted as pets by the children of Eddard Stark.

1st class DRAGONS

Dragons are huge, fire-breathing reptiles, harnessed by Daenerys Targaryen in her bid to claim the throne.

1st class THE IRON THRONE

The Iron Throne of the monarch of the Seven Kingdoms was forged by 1,000 swords melted by the fiery breath of a dragon.

