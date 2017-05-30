World

Canada celebrates its 150th birthday with maple-leaf stamps

Canada is celebrating 150 years of nationhood with a set of 10 stamps celebrating the country’s achievements since its centennial in 1967.

The maple leaf-shaped designs were unveiled piecemeal in a series of separate launches in different locations by celebrities during April and May, before going on sale together on June 1. The first five to be announced commemorated Expo 1967 in Montreal, the completion of the Trans-Canada Highway in 1971, the Canadarm robotic arm system which went into service on US Space Shuttle missions in 1981, the 1982 Constitution which was the final step in the transfer of full sovereignty from Britain to Canada, and the legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2005.

Read the full article, along with more of the latest news in Stamp Magazine July 2017

For more great content subscribe to Stamp Magazine today