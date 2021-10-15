Britain

This set of 10 self-adhesive stamps illustrated popular fruits and vegetables (most eye-catchingly a strawberry), with two twists.

Firstly, the designs extended beyond the rectangular frame of the stamps. Secondly, they came with an interactive element, by way of stick-on facial features such as eyes, lips, bow-ties, hats and feet.

Clearly intended to attract children, they also rekindled memories of the potato-man kits older collectors might have enjoyed.

Many wondered whether the add-ons might be used on other stamps. The reality seems to be that few were postally used at all.

Design: Johnson Banks.

Printing: gravure by Walsall.