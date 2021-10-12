Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we've selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

The Christmas issue of 1985 took the great British institution of pantomime as its theme, with the 22p presenting that jolliest of characters, the dame.

All the typical characteristics of the role are included: the ridiculous highly coloured wig, the rosy cheeks and nose, the flouncy padded dress, the fan behind which ‘she’ (the dame is traditionally played by a man) will make mildly rude asides to the audience, and the assertive attitude suggested by the left arm akimbo.

Dusted with stars and sparkle, this design sums up the fun of going to the panto.

Design: Adrian George.

Printing: photo-gravure by Harrison.