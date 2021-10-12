Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we've selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

Amongst the most magnificent of all Christmas issues was the 1989 set of five celebrating important architectural features of Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire, on its 800th anniversary. Stunning in gold and silver, it was also unusual in having a charity surcharge of 1p on four of the five values.

The 37+1p shows the Triple Arch from the West Front of the cathedral, in silver, within which is a golden figure with exaggerated features, possibly inspired by the carvings on misericords inside the building.

Design: David Gentleman.

Printing: photogravure by Harrisons.