Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here
Central to the design is a ballot-paper X, rendered in a particularly clever way that suggests the integration of representatives from many different countries, with many strands of opinion.
The patronage of the Queen is acknowledged through the use of regal silver, and the activity of the conference through vibrant red and blue.
Design: John Gibbs.
Printing: offset lithography by Questa.
