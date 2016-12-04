Britain

Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

With parliamentarians representing the thousand million people in the British Commonwealth meeting to promote democracy at Westminster Hall in London, the single stamp issued to mark the event was wonderfully symbolic and elegant.

Central to the design is a ballot-paper X, rendered in a particularly clever way that suggests the integration of representatives from many different countries, with many strands of opinion.

The patronage of the Queen is acknowledged through the use of regal silver, and the activity of the conference through vibrant red and blue.

Design: John Gibbs.

Printing: offset lithography by Questa.