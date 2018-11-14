Royal Mail issued a miniature sheet of six stamps to mark the 70th birthday of the Prince of Wales on November 14.

All based on photographs, the images depict Prince Charles undertaking official duties and with his family. The border shows the heraldic badge of the Prince of Wales, with its three white ostrich feathers emerging from a gold coronet and the motto ‘Ich Dien’ (‘I serve’, in German), and has a bilingual inscription in Welsh and English.

Charles Philip Arthur George is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, and the heir to the thrones of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms.

Born on November 14, 1948, he became Heir Apparent and Duke of Cornwall at the age of three, following his mother’s accession.

His investiture as Prince of Wales in 1969 was followed by a career in the Royal Navy until 1976, when he assumed full-time royal duties in support of the Queen. During that same year he started The Prince’s Trust, a charity which aims to help vulnerable young people who are unemployed or struggling at school.

Designed by Davies Maude and Royal Mail Group, the self-adhesive miniature sheet was printed in gravure by International Security Printers.

1st class

A recent portrait of the Prince of Wales in civilian dress.

1st class

An informal photograph of the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

1st class

The Prince of Wales with his sons, William, Duke of Cambridge, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, in Royal Air Force uniform, at the RAF centenary commemorations at Buckingham Palace in 2018. The Prince of Wales is a Marshal of the RAF.

£1.55

The Prince of Wales and his sons William and Harry in polo kit, when taking part in an exhibition match at Cirencester Park Polo Club in Gloucestershire.

£1.55

The Prince of Wales at the Castle of Mey in Caithness, where he often spends summer holidays. In Scotland, he is known as the Duke of Rothesay.

£1.55

The Prince of Wales meeting schoolchildren waving Welsh flags during a visit to Llancaiach Fawr Manor, a Tudor manor house in Rhymney Valley.

OTHER PRODUCTS

A press sheet of 12 uncut miniature sheets is offered, in a limited edition of 500, and the presentation pack includes a photographic timeline of the Prince’s life.

Stamp cards and first day cover available as usual, along with a coin cover. Premium products include silver and gold coin covers.

PRICES

Miniature sheet £6.66

Press sheet £87.91

Presentation pack £7.40

Stamp cards £3.15

First day cover £8.55

Coin cover from £19.95

VERDICT

COMMEMORATIVE WORTH 3/5

This is the first time the Prince has had a birthday celebrated with stamps, although his two marriages, his investiture and the 25th anniversary of his investiture have been marked

QUALITY OF DESIGN 1/5

The photographs selected are more notable for their informality than for their quality

WOW FACTOR 2/5

The issue may be popular with royalty enthusiasts, but individual stamps are unlikely to be seen on non-philatelic mail