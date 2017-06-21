Britain

1937 CORONATION ISSUE: Brownie Points

It’s a single stamp, and you might think it’s rather dull, but the postal history of the 1937 Coronation 1½d can make for a lively collection. Here are some exhibition pieces to look for..

The 1937 1½d commemorative celebrating the Coronation of King George VI was arguably the drabbest British stamp of the 20th century. For a single-stamp issue, however, it’s a surprisingly interesting collectable.

Issued on May 13, 1937, the day after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, it is catalogued as maroon, but to many of us it is dark brown.

Still, it is enlivened by various minor flaws, and as a high-profile special issue it can be found on a wide range of covers.





