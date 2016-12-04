Which are the most striking special issues Britain has ever produced? To celebrate our 75th anniversary, we selected the top 75, and our countdown continues here

The only joint entry in our countdown is the the oddest se-tenant pair ever.

Not having much to boast about for the Europe in Space theme of 1991, Britain commissioned a France artist to come up with an imaginative angle. Accompanying a lower value pair entitled Man Looking At Space, the 37p stamps purported to show Space Looking At Man.

Within a tall-hatted head we see a pair of eyes from which the Sun and crescent Moon gaze out, and above this is a halo-like stylised representation of our galaxy, rising out of Earth’s warm atmosphere into the blue of the heavens.

At least, that’s what we see! How about you?

Design: Jean Michel Folon.

Printing: photogravure by Harrisons.